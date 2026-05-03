Maharashtra Tragedy: 5-Month-Old Infant Killed As Mother Attempts To Cross Mumbai-Pune Expressway

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A five-month-old infant was killed and his mother critically injured Friday evening, May 1, after they were struck by a car while allegedly attempting to cross the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra. The incident occurred around 6:00 PM near Adaigaon in New Panvel, a high-speed corridor where pedestrian movement is strictly prohibited. The accident took place amid heavy traffic flow as motorists were returning from the inauguration of the expressway's "Missing Link" project earlier that day.

Details of the Incident

According to the Khandeshwar police, the woman, identified as 24-year-old Suvarna Shankar Kale, was attempting to cross the Pune-Mumbai lane. Kale, a local labourer residing in Adaigaon, reportedly had the infant tied to her back when a car travelling toward Mumbai rammed into them. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Block: Commuters To Witness Major Disruption on April 23-24 Due to Bridge Work; Routes, Timings, Diversions.

The vehicle was driven by Sanket Balwant Chavan, 29, a resident of Andheri (East). Chavan was returning to Mumbai with his employer after attending the day's inauguration event when the collision occurred.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Following the impact, Chavan rushed both the woman and the child to a nearby hospital. Despite the immediate medical intervention, doctors declared the five-month-old infant dead on arrival. The child's body has since been sent for a post-mortem examination. Kale remains admitted and is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries. Senior Police Inspector Smita Dhakane of the Khandeshwar police station noted that authorities are still working to understand the circumstances that led to the breach of the expressway's safety protocols. "It is still unclear why she was crossing the expressway. Further investigation is underway,” Dhakane said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Container Overturns, Hits Cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Two Killed in Mishap (See Pics).

Legal Action and Safety Protocols

Based on a complaint filed by the driver, the Khandeshwar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kale. The charges fall under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Motor Vehicles Act, which prohibit unauthorised pedestrian entry on access-controlled highways. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is a fenced, high-speed thoroughfare designed exclusively for motor vehicles. Pedestrians, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers are barred from the route to prevent high-velocity collisions, which frequently prove fatal due to the average speed of traffic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).