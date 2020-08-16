Mumbai, August 16: The Central Railway of Sunday said that a 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on Independence Day in the waiting room of Panvel railway station. The woman -- Dolly Sani -- who was travelling from Kozhikode to Hazrat Nizamuddin by 02617 Thiruvanthapuram-Nizamuddin Special and complained of labour pain on-board a train and was taken to the waiting room of Panvel railway station. Both mother and baby are healthy.

Informing about the update, Central Railway said, "A 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl in the waiting room of Panvel railway station after she complained of labour pain on-board a train, yesterday. She was travelling from Kozhikode to Hazrat Nizamuddin." Uttar Pradesh: Sitapur Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets on Independence Day.

Here's Central Railway tweet:

Independence Day gift by Railways to fellow citizens @Central_Railway . pic.twitter.com/rctUqrqwZL — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) August 16, 2020

Informing more, Central Railway said that Sani was advised to deboard the train at Panvel by Station staff who called Dr Vishal Wani from Emergency Medical Room. Dr Wani helped Sani to deliver the baby at the ladies waiting room. Following this, both the mother and the baby were shifted to hospital and her husband was informed about the delivery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).