Is Koilwar Bridge in Bihar on the Verge of Collapse? East Central Railway Issues Clarification After Pictures Go Viral

Patna, October 28: A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked panic among users after alleging that the historic 161-year-old Koilwar Bridge in Bihar is on the verge of collapse. The post, shared by the page "Bihar_se_ha" on October 27, featured two photos claiming to show severe cracks in the bridge’s piers, suggesting that the structure could "cause a major accident at any time." The accompanying caption warned that despite its deteriorating condition, rail operations were still continuing across the bridge, putting lives at risk.

The post quickly gained traction online, amassing over 85.7K views and hundreds of comments expressing concern over public safety. Many users demanded immediate inspection of the bridge, while some questioned the route and wondered if particular trains passed through the bridge. The alarming visuals and sensational tone of the post led several people to believe that the century-old bridge, which connects Patna to Arrah over the Sone River, had become structurally unsound. Has Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsed Investment Programme Promising Over INR 50,000 Daily Income? AI-Manipulated Video of Finance Minister Makes False Claims.

Koilwar Bridge in Bihar on the Verge of Collapse Claims Viral Post on X

X Post Claims Koilwar Bridge Is on the Verge of Collapse (Photo Credits: X/ @Bihar_se_hai)

East Central Railway Issues Clarification About Cracks on Koilwar Bridge in Bihar

The East Central Railway (ECR) addressed the viral claim on October 28, clarifying that the bridge is structurally sound and safe for rail operations. In its official post on X, the ECR explained that the visible cracks appeared on the surface layer of pier number 19 during ongoing construction work. Due to a sudden rise in the river’s water level, the outer concrete protection did not set properly, leading to surface cracks, not structural damage. Did Amit Shah Express His Desire for Saffronisation of Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

ECR Clarifies Viral Post, Says Koilwar Bridge Not in Danger

पियर संख्या 19 पर निर्माण कार्य के दौरान नदी का जलस्तर अचानक बढ़ जाने के कारण बाहरी सुरक्षात्मक परत पर कंक्रीट ठीक से जम नहीं पाया, जिससे सतह पर दरारें पड़ गईं। दरार से मुख्य पुल की मजबूती प्रभावित नहीं हुई है तथा यह पुल संरचनात्मक रूप से मजबूत है । इसकी निरंतर उच्चस्तरीय… https://t.co/DPejCvBo86 — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) October 28, 2025

ECR further assured that the main structure of the Koilwar Bridge remains unaffected and continues to be monitored closely by senior officials. Regular inspections are being conducted to ensure passenger safety, and no operational risk has been reported.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Page of East Central Railway). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed.

Claim : A viral post on X claimed that Bihar’s 161-year-old Koilwar Bridge is collapsing, showing cracked pillars and warning of an imminent accident. Conclusion : The East Central Railway clarified that only the outer concrete layer was affected during construction, confirming the bridge remains structurally strong and safe. Full of Trash Clean

