Is There Sunday Mega Block on October 19, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, October 18: Local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, October 19, due to the scheduled mega block announced by the Railways. Ahead of the Sunday mega block, people are looking online to know if there is a mega block in the city on October 19.

According to the Mid Day report, Central Railway has announced a major mega block on Sunday, October 19, to carry out essential engineering and maintenance work between Vidyavihar and Thane stations. The block, scheduled from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm, will affect the 5th and 6th lines of the mainline. Several long-distance trains, including Sinhagad Express, Deccan Queen, and Vande Bharat Express. Weather Forecast Today, October 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Additionally, Harbour Line services will be suspended between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra from 11:40 am to 4:40 pm (down) and 11:10 am to 4:10 pm (up). Numerous local trains to Vashi, Belapur, Panvel, Bandra, and Goregaon will be either cancelled or short-terminated during the block hours. To ease commuter inconvenience, special trains will operate every 20 minutes between Panvel and Kurla (Platform 8), and passengers have been advised to use alternative routes via Western Railway and Main Line.

As per the report, a special block at Kanjurmarg station will be implemented from midnight Saturday to 5:00 am Sunday to dismantle the ageing 'N-type' foot overbridge (FOB) using a 100-metric tonne crane. The move, aimed at passenger safety and infrastructure upgrades, will impact multiple UP and DOWN local services, with key cancellations including CSMT-Thane and Thane-Kurla locals. Train services will also be diverted or originate from alternate stations, bypassing stations like Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, and Nahur. Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on October 18 for Dhanteras in India? Here's What RBI Calendar Says.

Meanwhile, Western Railway has confirmed that there will be no mega block on its suburban section this Sunday, in view of Diwali 2025 celebrations, to facilitate smoother festive travel. Commuters are advised to plan journeys, check updated train schedules, and expect delays on affected routes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, October 19, which will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : There is a mega block on Mumbai's Central and Harbour lines on Sunday, October 19. No block on Western Line. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).