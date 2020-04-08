Mandya Villagers in Karnataka Wash Currency Notes in Soap Water Amid Fear of COVID-19 Spread, Watch Video

INR currency (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mysuru, April 9: In the midst of the coronavirus scare, villagers in Mandya are washing the currency notes in soap water. According to a Times of India report, people in the Maranachakanahalli village, which is 18 km from the Mandya town were seen washing the currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 and then leaving it to dry on a clothesline.

After videos of people licking currency notes, wiping their nose and face and threatening to spread the virus went viral, villagers decided to wash the currency notes. The district administration has been urging people to wash hands frequently with soap and water, and also after handling cash. Nashik Man Wipes Nose And Mouth With Currency Notes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Last week, a man from Maharashtra's Nashik district was arrested after a video of him wiping nose, mouth with currency notes went viral on social media platforms. The accused, recorded his act, saying "this is Allah's punishment for you". Soon after the video surfaced on social media platforms amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, it went viral, with people calling for his arrest. After the video went viral, Nashik rural police then swung into action and arrested the man.