Bengaluru, Dec 25: Prohibitory orders have been clamped from Sunday 6 a.m. till Tuesday morning, in areas under four police station limits in the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

The curbs came following the murder of a man identified as Jaleel, a shopkeeper, in Katipalla near Surathkal, on Saturday night.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force till 6 a.m. on December 27, in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits.

As per the prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, issued by Commissioner of Police N. Shashi Kumar, assembly of five or more persons is banned.

Similarly, public meetings, jatha, processions, and carrying of firearms, explosives, and crackers are prohibited during the period. Raising provocative slogans and indulging in activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are also prohibited.

However, the notification signed on Sunday states that the prohibitory orders will not apply to Christmas celebrations, religious programmes and emergency services.

Police have been on the alert after 45-year-old Jaleel was stabbed by unidentified miscreants on Saturday night near Surathkal. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Taking place against the backdrop of the autorickshaw blast case in Mangaluru recently, the incident has heightened tensions in the area.

K. Ashraf, President, Dakshina Kannada Muslim Okkoota, alleged that the murder appears to be commissioned for gaining political mileage by inciting Muslims to take revenge. Urging the police to apprehend the guilty, he demanded that the chief minister should visit and console the family members of Jaleel

