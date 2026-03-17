Mumbai, March 17: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, March 17, posted a Nowruz message on his official X account, addressing the people of Iran while extending greetings for the Persian New Year. The video message comes at a time of heightened regional tensions and follows widespread online rumours falsely claiming the Israeli leader’s death.

Marking the occasion of Nowruz, Netanyahu framed the festival as a symbol of renewal and hope. Referring to Chaharshanbe Suri, he highlighted themes of light overcoming darkness, stating that such traditions reflect the enduring aspirations of the Iranian people. Benjamin Netanyahu Death Rumours: Israel Releases New Photo of PM Ordering Strikes on Iranian Officials.

In his address, Netanyahu drew a distinction between Iranian citizens and their leadership, describing the public as “brave” and expressing hope for a “year of freedom.” The outreach aligns with Israel’s broader communication strategy of engaging directly with the Iranian population amid ongoing geopolitical hostilities.

Netanyahu Shares Nowruz Video as Death Rumours Swirl

تبریک نوروزی نخست وزیر بنیامین نتانیاهو برای مردم ایران Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s greetings to the Iranian people on the occasion of Nowruz. pic.twitter.com/fVb0aTvhMZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

The timing of the video is also significant, as it effectively counters recent death rumours circulating on social media. Netanyahu appeared composed and spoke at length, using the message to reaffirm his presence during a period of both military escalation and digital misinformation. Benjamin Netanyahu Death Rumours Persist Despite New Video As Netizens Find ‘Missing Ring Anomaly’.

Nowruz, meaning “New Day,” marks the spring equinox and is celebrated across Iran and several other regions. In recent years, it has also become an occasion for international leaders to engage in symbolic digital diplomacy aimed at Iranian audiences.

As of now, Iranian state media has not officially responded to the message, instead focusing on domestic developments and the broader regional security situation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).