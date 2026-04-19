Imphal, April 19: A day after the killing of two persons, including a retired Indian Army personnel, a tense situation continued in Manipur's Ukhrul district for the second consecutive day on Sunday, even as security forces pressed on with combing operations to apprehend the militants involved. A police official said that an FIR has been registered at Litan police station against the suspected Kuki militants in connection with the ambush on civilian private and passenger vehicles at Roudei (T.M. Kasom village) in Ukhrul district on Saturday.

Additional security forces were rushed to the incident site immediately after the attack, and joint operations remained underway on Sunday to track down those responsible. The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Sunday strongly condemned the killings in the strongest possible terms. In a statement, the group described the incident as a "flagrant act" by Kuki militants allegedly operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the government. Security Forces Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Imphal West; 5-day Shutdown Called over Tronglaobi Bomb Attack.

It said that such aggressive actions not only escalate tensions but also point towards a potential failure of the existing state mechanisms. The NSCN-IM also warned that the Nagas may be compelled to pursue all available defensive measures to safeguard their land and sovereignty. "It is no longer a mere claim. Multiple local reports and testimonies confirm alleged collusion between Indian security forces and Kuki armed groups under the SoO pact. This is aimed at undermining the political situation in Nagalim and destabilising neighbouring regions through proxy conflicts disguised as ethnic strife," the statement added.

According to the police, the two victims, both belonging to the Naga community, were shot dead along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in Ukhrul district after unidentified armed assailants opened fire on vehicles heading towards the district. Officials identified the deceased as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao (45) and Yaruingam Vashum (42). Police said that more than 10 private and passenger vehicles travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul were ambushed from an adjoining hill range. During the attack, three passengers sustained serious bullet injuries, two of whom later succumbed.

Armed conflict between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga groups has been ongoing in and around the Litan area of Ukhrul district since February this year. The Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) has frequently been blocked by armed miscreants amid the unrest. Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday announced that the state government has decided to hand over the Ukhrul district shooting case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough and comprehensive probe. Manipur Violence: 2 Naga Civilians Shot Dead in Ukhrul District; Ethnic Tensions Escalate.

Strongly condemning the incident in a social media post, the Chief Minister said that entrusting the case to the NIA would ensure a detailed investigation. He also announced an ex-gratia compensation for the families of the two victims. The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga community, expressed strong outrage over the brutal attack on civilians. The organisation alleged that the attack was carried out by Kuki cadres currently under the SoO agreement with the government.

However, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), representing the Kuki-Zo tribal community, expressed deep concern over media reports linking Kuki militants to the incident. "We categorically and unequivocally deny any involvement of Kuki-Zo individuals or groups in this unfortunate incident," the KZC said in a statement. The council also added that, based on ground-level inputs, the incident appears to be linked to tensions among certain factional groups rather than any Kuki-Zo organisation.

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