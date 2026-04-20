The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has officially declared the results for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Class 12 for the 2026 academic session. Students across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can now access their scores through the board’s official digital portals. This announcement follows the successful completion of the examination cycle held earlier this year, marking a critical milestone for thousands of students seeking admission into higher education institutions.
Steps to Access the Manipur HSE Class 12 Results
To view and download the provisional marksheet, students should follow these steps:
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Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the primary result portal at manresults.nic.in or the council's main site at cohsem.nic.in.
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Locate the Link: Click on the link titled "Higher Secondary Examination 2026" prominently displayed on the homepage.
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Enter Credentials: Input your Roll Number exactly as it appears on your admit card. Some portals may also require your Date of Birth for verification.
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Submit and View: Click the 'Submit' button to generate your digital scorecard.
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Download/Print: Save the result as a PDF or print a hard copy for immediate reference during the college application process. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: When and Where To Check UBSE Scorecards Online.
Performance Overview and Grading
The 2026 examinations were held between February and March, with evaluation processes completed in record time to facilitate early college admissions. While the board will release the official "Top 10" merit list and stream-wise pass percentages in a separate notification, initial data suggests a steady performance consistent with previous years. Students are graded based on their performance in both theory and practical assessments, with a minimum of 33% required in each subject to qualify for a pass certificate. Assam HS Result 2026 Likely To Be Declared Today at ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Verification and Physical Marksheets
It is important to note that the online result is provisional. Students are advised to thoroughly check their digital marksheets for any clerical errors in names, subject codes, or marks. The original hard-copy marksheets and pass certificates will be distributed through respective schools and colleges in the coming weeks. For students who believe there has been an error in their evaluation, COHSEM will soon announce the dates for the re-scrutiny and re-evaluation process, which typically requires a formal application and a nominal fee per subject.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).