A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the Kamjong district of Manipur early Tuesday morning, April 21, sending strong tremors across Northeast India. The seismic event, which occurred at 5:59 AM IST, woke residents in Assam's Guwahati and surrounding regions, though local authorities have confirmed there are no immediate reports of casualties or significant property damage.

Seismic Details and Epicenter

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 62 kilometres, classifying it as a moderately deep seismic event. Tsunami Waves Observed in Various Locations After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake in Japan.

Earthquake Hits Manipur’s Kamjong District

The epicenter was located at latitude 24.703 N and longitude 94.415 E in Kamjong, near the India-Myanmar border. While the shaking was intense enough to cause brief panic in high-rise buildings in Guwahati and Imphal, the depth of the quake likely mitigated the potential for surface destruction.

Regional Impact and Alert Status

Tremors were felt extensively across the "Seven Sister" states, including parts of Nagaland and Mizoram. In Guwahati, residents reported being jolted awake by the vibration, which lasted several seconds. State disaster management authorities remain on high alert, conducting secondary assessments of older infrastructure and rural housing near the epicenter. Japan Earthquake: Powerful Quake of Magnitude 7.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Country, Tsunami Warning Issued.

Japan Tsunami Warnings

The earthquake in Manipur follows a period of heightened global seismic activity. Just hours earlier, a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the Sanriku coast of northern Japan. That event triggered urgent tsunami warnings across the Pacific, with waves measuring approximately 80 centimetres (31 inches) reaching the port city of Kuji in Iwate Prefecture. While the two events are geographically unrelated, they highlight an active period for the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and the Himalayan seismic belt, both of which are currently under close observation by international geologists.

Northeast India falls under Seismic Zone V, the highest risk category in the country. Geologists have warned residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks, which are common following a magnitude 5.2 event.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 07:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).