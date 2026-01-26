Alina Amir Exposes Viral 'Leaked Video Link' as AI Deepfake

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Breaking her silence on the "viral leaked video" controversy that has trended across social media for the past 48 hours, Pakistani influencer Alina Amir has issued a strong public statement, characterising the incident as "digital violence" and a criminal act.

Unlike previous victims who often retreat from the public eye, Alina Amir (widely known as the "Sarsarahat Girl") took to Instagram to confront the perpetrators directly. In a video statement, she provided side-by-side evidence debunking the viral clips as AI Deepfakes and called for immediate intervention from Punjab's highest authorities. Alina Amir Viral Video: New Link Trap of Pakistani Girl after Fatima Jatoi and Marry.

The Viral Video Statement by Alina Amir: "This is Digital Violence"

In her Instagram reel video, which has already garnered over 64,000 likes, Alina Amir did not mince words. She explicitly labelled the viral trend as a targeted attack on her dignity using Artificial Intelligence tools.

Alina Amir's Official Statement Reads:

"This is harassment, this is a crime and this is digital violence. I will not stay silent. @maryamnawazofficial @ccdpunjab @ncciaofficial @hinabutt_official @sohailzafarchattha must take strict action against AI misuse before more lives are destroyed."

By tagging Maryam Nawaz (Chief Minister of Punjab in Pakistan) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (@ccdpunjab), she has escalated this from a social media rumour to a state-level legal matter.

Alina Amir Video Statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Amir (@alinaamiirr)

The Evidence: AI vs. Original Leaked Video

What sets Alina’s response apart is the forensic proof she shared. In her video statement, she held up a side-by-side comparison labelled:

Left Image: "AI generated with tool" (The manipulated viral image).

Right Image: "Original" (The actual source footage).

This comparison powerfully demonstrates that the viral content is not a leak of private moments, but a Deepfake—where her face was digitally superimposed onto an unrelated (or manipulated) video using "Undress AI" or face-swap technology.

A Pattern of Targeted Viral Video Link Attacks: The Recent Wave in Pakistan

Alina Amir is unfortunately not the first victim. Her case is the latest chapter in a disturbing "season of leaks" that has targeted high-profile Pakistani women in early 2026. The modus operandi is identical: use a creator's fame to spread malware or fake content. Arohi Mim to Fatima Jatoi: 'Leaked Viral Video Links' Are Honey Traps for Indians?

The Fatima Jatoi Case (The Precedent): Just days prior to the Alina Amir incident, influencer Fatima Jatoi became the top trend in Pakistan under similar circumstances.

The Scam: Viral links claimed to show an "objectionable video" of Jatoi.

The Reality: Fatima Jatoi courageously released a video denial, clarifying that the clips circulating were edited and fake. Her case highlighted how bot networks capitalise on a woman's name to drive traffic to betting sites.

Marry & Umair (The 'Timestamp' Hoax): The popular vlogging couple Marry and Umair faced a bizarre but coordinated attack involving a specific "7 minute 11 second" video claim. 7 Minute 11 Second Viral Video Couple 'Marry' and 'Umair' Arrested in Pakistan? Fact Check.

The Scam: Scammers used old, innocent vlogs from their channel and re-uploaded them with misleading, scandalous thumbnails and titles to trick fans.

The Reality: There was no leak. It was a "Link Bait" operation designed to hijack their audience's curiosity for ad revenue and phishing.

Minahil Malik (The Recurring Target): TikTok star Minahil Malik has also faced repeated waves of "leaked video" rumours. Like Alina, she has been a victim of AI-generated content being passed off as "real" leaks to damage her reputation.

Alina Amir’s decision to "not stay silent" marks a crucial turning point in how Pakistani influencers are handling cyber-harassment. By presenting visual evidence of AI manipulation and directly tagging Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, she has shifted the narrative from "scandal" to "crime."

This incident serves as a grim reminder that in 2026, the tools of character assassination, Deepfakes and AI are cheaper and faster than ever before. The "leaked video link" is no longer just gossip; it is a weapon of digital terrorism. As Alina Amir, Fatima Jatoi, and others fight back, the ball is now in the court of the Punjab authorities to prove that "Digital Violence" will be met with real-world consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Statement by Alina Amir). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).