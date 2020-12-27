New Delhi, December 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday, December 27. It will be his last episode of PM Modi's radio programme in 2020. On the last Sunday of every month, PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', a radio programme, is aired on All India Radio. Viewers can watch the live streaming of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat on DD News and PIB YouTube channels. PM Narendra Modi Defends Farm Laws In Mann Ki Baat Address.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister asked the people to listen to his radio programme. He tweeted, "Tune-in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat." on December 18, PM Modi also asked for suggestions for his address. He asked people to reach out to his through MyGov app.

Live Streaming of Mann Ki Baat:

PM Modi tweeted, "How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on December 27. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800." PM Narendra Modi Defends Farm Laws at FICCI Convention, Says 'Reforms Will Give Farmers New Markets, Increase Their Income'.

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/5b0W9ikuHn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2020

In the previous edition of his radio address, the Prime Minister had defended the recently enacted farm laws. PM Modi spoke f the Centre's new farm laws and the advantages they brought. Demanding that the laws be scrapped, thousands of farmers from several states have been camping in and around Delhi.

