Mann Ki Baat February 23 Highlights: Here's What Prime Minister Narendra Modi Said About Hunar Haat, ISRO's Yuvika Programme, Bio-Jet Fuel's Use by IAF and Much More in 62nd Episode

File Image of Narendra Modi addressing nation via Mann Ki Baat | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am. The premier started off today's episode speaking about the "Hunar Haat" in Delhi. He said that "he witnessed the hues of our country’s diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines and the warmth of emotions" in the prominent event. He also informed that biologists have discovered a new species of fish whose habitat is believed in the caves of Meghalaya. ISRO Announces Young Scientist Programme for Class 9 Students; Here’s How You Can Participate.

The Prime Minister informed that the Indian Air Force AN32 aircraft that took off from Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpoche Airport ran on Bio-jet fuel. "I congratulate all people involved in this significant mission, especially CSIR scientists, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun who made it possible to develop technology to fly aircraft with bio-fuel. Their efforts also empower Make In India mission," PM Modi said.

Mann Ki Baat Update:

Notably, #BiojetFuel is prepared from non-edible tree borne oil. It is procured from various tribal areas of India. These efforts will not only reduce carbon emissions but may also reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports: PM @narendramodi । #PMonAIR। #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ljioy3m0tW — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 23, 2020

Informing about ISRO's Yuvika Programme, PM said Yuvika Programme was launched for school students in 2019. Yuvika is an acronym for 'Yuva Vigyan Karavakram" and this program is in consonance without vision "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan." In Yuvika programme, students after their exams during their holidays can visit different centres of ISRO and learn about science technology.

PM Modi also apprised about 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan who conquered Mount Aconcagua. Mount Aconcagua is the highest peak of the Andes Mountains in South Africa. "Every Indian will be touched by the fact that at the beginning of this month when Kamya conquered the peak, the first thing she did was to hoist our tricolour there," he said.

Maan Ki Baat Update:

Entrepreneurship of women, daughters of our country, their courage, are a matter of pride for each one of us. I would particularly like to share with you, the achievement of 12-year-old daughter #KamyaKarthikeyan: PM @narendramodi। #PMonAIR। #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Vh2n4MCXT9 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 23, 2020

PM Modi also said told a story of 105-year-old Bhagirathi Amma, who took level 4 exam and event scored 75 percent. "It’s obvious that people like Bhagirathi Amma are the strength of this country; a great source of inspiration for all of us. Today I specially salute," he said.

Mann Ki Baat Update:

Friends, if we wish to progress in life, develop ourselves, wish to achieve something in life, the first pre-condition for that is the student within us must never die. Our 105 year old #BhagirathiAmma, also gives us this inspiration: PM @narendramodi । #PMonAIR। #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/qb9StPMbf7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 23, 2020

PM Narendra Modi also spoke about Ismail Khatri, who became an inspiration for his villagers. "In 2001, after the earthquake, most villagers of Ajrak in Kutch, Gujarat were migrating. One person, #IsmailKhatri decided to stay back, nurture his traditional art form of #AjrakPrint.Now, hardworking village folk turned ‘Ajrak print’ into a major brand," he said.

Mann Ki Baat Update:

In 2001, after the earthquake, most villagers of Ajrak in Kutch,Gujarat were migrating. One person, #IsmailKhatri decided to stay back,nurture his traditional art form of #AjrakPrint.Now,hardworking village folk turned ‘Ajrak print’ into a major brand: PM @narendramodi । #PMonAIR pic.twitter.com/XAZ2YeYI7I — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 23, 2020

Ending his 'Mann Ki Baat' session, PM Narendra Modi talked about Maha Shivratri. He also wished students who are busy with their exams. "My heartiest wishes to those who are busy, carefree. We will meet again in next Mann Ki Baat with lots of new topics," he said.

In his last address on January 26, PM Modi urged people to serve Mother India and expressed hope that the nation will be fulling what the world expects from it. "May this new decade bring new resolve and new achievements for each of you, and for the country. And may India surely achieve the capabilities to fulfil the expectations that the world has from India. With this belief, come, let us start a new decade. Let us serve Mother India with a new-found resolve," Modi had said.