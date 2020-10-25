New Delhi, October 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. It was the 70th edition of PM Modi's radio programme which is aired on All India Radio on last Sunday of every month. The live streaming of Mann ki Baat can be watched on DD News and PIB Youtube channels.

Earlirer this month, PM Modi had sought suggestions from the citizens regarding topics for Mann ki Baat through his social media account. In a tweet he said the suggestions could be send on NaMo or MyGov app or by calling on 1800-11-7800. Mann Ki Baat, October 25, 2020 Live Streaming: Watch And Listen to PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Via Radio Programme.

Here are the highlights of the 70th Edition of Mann ki Baat :

Wishing the country on Dussehra he said, " Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain."

PM asked the citizens to go "Vocal for local" during this festive time. " When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products," he said. PM Modi that due to COVID-19 unlike other years not many people could gather in Durga Pandals. He added, "Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this Corona crisis."

Talking about Khadi he said that the world is taking note on Indian products. Citing the popularity of Indian sports in foreign nations he said, "nowadays, our traditional sport Mallakhamb is also gaining popularity in many countries. In US, when Chinmay & Pragya Patankar started teaching Mallakhamb at home, then they also had no idea it will gain so much success. Today, there are many Mallakhamb training centres in US."

PM Modi asked the citizens to remember "our brave soldiers" who are at the borders guarding our nation and said "We must light a lamp for these brave sons & daughters of Mother India. The entire nation is with them."

He also paid his tribute to Indira Gandhi and said, "On 31st October, we lost former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. I respectfully offer tributes to her." Dussehra 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Other Political Leaders Greet Nation on Vijayadashami.

PM Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the country during the festive season and urged them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

