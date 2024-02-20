Mumbai, February 20: In a significant milestone, the Maharashtra government has accepted a panel report on Maratha quotas and approved a draft bill recommending 10 per cent reservations in education and government jobs to the community, officials said here on Tuesday.

The report of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) and the draft bill shall be tabled before the one-day Special Session of Maharashtra Legislature this afternoon, with the prime agenda of Maratha quotas. Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill for 10% Maratha Reservation in Education and Government Jobs.

The MSBCC, Chaired by retired Justice Sunil Shukre submitted its voluminous report examining the backwardness of the Maratha community, to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday 16.

The Shinde government is holding a Special Session of Maharashtra Legislature on Tuesday which could be a game-changer for the long-pending issue of reservation to the Maratha community, though major OBC leaders like state Minister Chhagan Bhujbal remain skeptical. Special Session of Maharashtra Assembly to Commence Today, Maratha Quota Likely on Agenda.

The big challenge for the government is to fulfil its promises -- of giving the Maratha quotas without disturbing the existing OBCs reservation -- making it a tricky proposition, with little room for manoeuvres.

