Mumbai, March 4: Mumbai Police has uncovered an illegal adoption racket involving an HIV-positive newborn and has filed a case against two women. The duo allegedly deceived KEM Hospital's administration in Parel to facilitate the unlawful adoption. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case surfaced after the child's health worsened, leading to an appendix surgery at Wadia Hospital, where the truth was discovered. Police initially registered the case at Manpada Police Station in Thane on Saturday before transferring it to Bhoiwada Police Station for further investigation. While authorities are tracking the main accused, the second woman has been served a notice. Mega Block News: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line Due To 13-Hour Jumbo Block; Check Date, Timings and Other Details.

Investigations have revealed that the main accused and her husband were struggling financially. Last year, she became pregnant but, due to her husband's alcoholism and their unstable situation, she was unwilling to keep the baby. She initially considered an abortion but later met the second woman, who showed interest in adopting the child. Mumbai Schoker: Minor Girl Dies, 3 Injured After Being Crushed by Water Tank Burst in Nagpada.

In January 2025, the baby was hospitalized at Wadia Hospital after her health worsened. During an appendix surgery, doctors discovered she was HIV-positive and suggested additional tests. This led the adoptive mother to reveal that the child was not hers biologically and had been adopted through illegal means.

After this revelation, the Thane Women and Child Development Department filed a case under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 (Sections 80 and 81) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) – Sections 318(1), 318(4), and 3(5). The case was later transferred to Bhoiwada Police Station in Mumbai for further investigation.

