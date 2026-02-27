Meerut Shocker: Man Shoots Wife’s Lover in Busy Market, Lights Beedi Before Dramatic Surrender as Confession Video Goes Viral

Meerut, February 27: A shocking murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has sparked outrage after a man allegedly shot his wife’s lover dead in broad daylight and later recorded an expletive-filled confession video that is now viral on social media.

The incident took place in Ramraj area of Meerut on Wednesday afternoon. According to Meerut Police, the victim, 28 year old Surendra alias Sunil, was riding his motorcycle through a busy market road when a masked attacker approached from behind and shot him in the waist. As Surendra fell, the assailant allegedly fired again at close range before fleeing the spot.

Man Confesses After Killing Wife’s Lover

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police sent the body for post mortem examination and deployed additional forces in the market area amid panic among locals. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kills Mother Over Food Delay in Jewar, Accused Had Recently Returned From Mental Hospital.

Accused Lights Beedi Before Surrendering To Cops

Video of the week. Before surrendering, a murder accused lit his bidi and was seen leisurely smoking it while being surrounded by over at least 20-30 cops in Meerut, UP. pic.twitter.com/zS2EZB4UqD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 27, 2026

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused, identified as Pradeep, suspected Surendra of being in a relationship with his wife. Police officials said the woman had reportedly left Pradeep around one and a half years ago and had been living with the victim. Investigators believe this strained relationship may have been the motive behind the killing. Surat Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After Prolonged Abuse, Tells Cops Spouse Used To Consume S*x Enhancement Pills and Assault Her; Arrested.

In a separate video that surfaced online, the accused is seen holding weapons and allegedly confessing to the murder. In the nearly four minute clip, he claims he shot Surendra three times and says he carried out the act as revenge. He is also heard threatening his wife and challenging the police, urging that the video be shared widely, including with the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Another video shows a dramatic police operation in which plain clothes personnel surround the accused. During the confrontation, he is heard claiming that police did not act on his complaints over the past one and a half years. Moments later, he is seen calmly lighting a beedi before surrendering.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey confirmed that the accused admitted to the killing in the viral video and had also issued threats against certain police personnel. Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further legal action is underway.

The incident has raised serious concerns over law and order, with authorities continuing their investigation into the sensational Meerut market murder case.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).