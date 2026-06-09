Meerut Youth Saved After Meta Sends Suicide Alert to UP Police Over Instagram Video

A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district was rescued after police acted swiftly on a suicide alert sent by Meta following a concerning Instagram post. Officials said the youth was located and taken to a hospital within minutes, helping prevent a potential tragedy.

The incident highlights the ongoing coordination mechanism between Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta, under which social media posts indicating possible self-harm are flagged and shared with authorities for immediate intervention. Mumbai Police Saves Life of Woman Attempting Suicide by Jumping Into Sea at Marine Drive (Watch Video).

Meerut Police Act Within Minutes of Meta Alert

According to a police statement, the youth, a resident of the Sardhana area in Meerut, uploaded a video on Instagram on June 7 in which he appeared to be consuming a white-coloured liquid. The video reportedly carried the message, "Ab tum khush rehna apni life mein (Now you stay happy in your life)", prompting concerns about his well-being. Police said Meta generated a suicide alert regarding the post and sent it to the Social Media Centre at the police headquarters at 6.53 pm.

Police Trace Youth Within Minutes

Acting on directions from the Director General of Police, the Social Media Centre immediately forwarded the information to Meerut Police using the available mobile number and location details. Mumbai Police Foil Suicide Attempt, Save 60-Year-Old Man's Life After He Tries to Jumps From 22nd Floor in Malad (See Pic).

Under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, officers from Sardhana police station reached the youth's residence within eight minutes of receiving the alert. Officials said they found him in critical condition. A bottle containing a suspected liquid substance was also recovered from the location.

With assistance from family members, police rushed the youth to a nearby hospital, where doctors provided treatment and his condition subsequently improved.

Relationship Stress Cited as Reason

During questioning, the youth told authorities that he had been struggling with stress and depression following the end of a relationship. Police said the emotional distress led him to take the extreme step.

Following the rescue, counselling was provided to both the youth and his family members. Authorities also offered guidance and support aimed at helping him cope with the situation.

Meta-UP Police Coordination Since 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Police said the rescue was made possible through its coordination mechanism with Meta, which has been operational since 2022. Under the arrangement, Facebook and Instagram posts that may indicate self-harm or suicide risk are flagged and shared with law enforcement agencies for urgent action.

According to police data, interventions based on such alerts have helped save 3,011 lives across Uttar Pradesh between January 1, 2023, and May 31, 2026. Officials said the Meerut case demonstrates how technology and real-time coordination between social media platforms and law enforcement can assist in identifying individuals in distress and providing timely help.

Authorities have urged people facing emotional difficulties, stress or mental health challenges to seek support from family members, friends, healthcare professionals or helplines rather than dealing with such situations alone.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).