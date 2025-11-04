The Mumbai police recently saved the life of a 60-year-old man who attempted suicide in Malad. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police said that officials of Kurar police station in Malad rushed to the spot after they received information about a 60-year-old man attempting to jump from the 22nd floor of a building. With the help fire brigade, Kurar police station officials successfully rescued the man and brought him down safely. "He was later taken to the Kurar Police Station, where he was counselled and provided necessary support," the post added. Mumbai Police Stop 19-Year-Old Girl From Suicide After Boyfriend’s Death in Powai.

Kurar Police Save 60-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide in Mumbai

Swift Action by Kurar Police Saves 60-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide Receiving information about a 60-year-old man attempting to jump from the 22nd floor, @Kurar_PS officials immediately rushed to the spot. With the assistance of the Fire Brigade, the officials successfully… pic.twitter.com/f3ihErNNSo — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 4, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

