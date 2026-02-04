New Delhi, February 4: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s plea seeking extension of time to surrender before jail authorities in connection with multiple cheque bounce cases. Holding that there was no ground left to show any further leniency, a single-judge Bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma observed that the order directing Yadav to surrender was passed only after he repeatedly failed to comply with assurances and undertakings given earlier to the Delhi High Court. “You were granted two days’ time to surrender, as you said you were in Bombay. I don’t think there is any ground. There is no ground to show leniency anymore. Today you have to surrender at 4 p.m.,” Justice Sharma observed. Cheque Bounce Case: Rajpal Yadav Directed by Delhi HC to Surrender by February 4, Bench Criticises Actor for Repeated Non-Compliance.

In an order passed on Monday, the Delhi High Court had directed the actor to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by 4 p.m. on February 4, noting his repeated failure to honour settlement commitments despite being granted several opportunities.Rajpal Yadav was convicted and sentenced in 2024 in cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act. His sentence had been suspended earlier after he expressed willingness to amicably settle the dispute with the complainant company, and the matter was even referred to mediation. ‘Maa Baap Ko Bhi Nahi Chodhte’: Rajpal Yadav Expresses Disappointment Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial ‘Parents’ Remark on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ (Watch Video).

However, the Delhi High Court had noted that no payment was made for nearly a year despite specific timelines and assurances given from time to time. Observing that “considerable leniency” had already been shown, Justice Sharma had said there was no justification to continue the indulgence granted to the actor. While directing him to surrender, the Delhi High Court had allowed him time till February 4, accepting the submission that Rajpal Yadav was engaged in professional work in Mumbai. The matter is listed on February 5 for reporting compliance by the concerned jail authorities.

