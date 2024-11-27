In a significant development in the ongoing dispute within the Mewar royal family, five individuals, including Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, were granted permission for the Dhuni Darshan ceremony inside the royal palace. The event, which marks the completion of the coronation process, is seen as a crucial moment in the resolution of the family’s internal differences. Dhuni Darshan, a sacred ritual held at the palace, is traditionally linked to the royal coronation, symbolizing the finalization of the royal succession. Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, who has been at the centre of the family’s discord, was allowed to participate in this historic moment along with four other family members despite the ongoing tensions. Udaipur Mewar Family Row: Stones Pelted As Clash Erupts Between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and His Cousin Lakshay Raj Singh’s Supporters of the Royal Family Over Entry Into Udaipur Palace (Watch Videos).

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and 4 Others Granted Permission for Dhuni Darshan Ceremony

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Mewar royal family dispute | Five people including Vishvaraj Singh Mewar got permission for Dhuni Darshan, inside the palace Dhuni Darshan marks the completion of the process of coronation pic.twitter.com/c9TMvieRb4 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

