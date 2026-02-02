Fact Check: Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married in Udaipur on February 2? Truth Behind Viral Airport Photos

Social media has been in a frenzy over the last 48 hours following claims that actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were set to tie the knot today, February 2, 2026. The rumours, fueled by a viral video showing grand wedding preparations in Udaipur, suggested a secret ceremony was imminent. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Marry on February 2, 2026? Unverified Video Shows Wedding Decorations in Udaipur - WATCH.

However, a fact check confirms that the February 2 wedding date is false. While the couple is widely reported to have been engaged since October 2025, the actress herself has directly addressed the speculation, clarifying that no ceremony was scheduled for today.

Origin of the Viral Rumours

The speculation reached a boiling point after a vlogger posted a video from the City Palace in Udaipur. In the clip, the creator pointed to elaborate floral decorations and chandeliers, claiming "exclusive news" that the venue was being prepared specifically for the Geetha Govindam co-stars to wed on February 2. The video quickly spread across platforms, leading many fans to believe the long-rumoured "ViRash" wedding was finally happening today.

Viral Instagram Post Claims to Show Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Touching Down at Udaipur Airport Ahead of Their February 2 Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Pal (@devaimation)

Fact Check: Viral Airport and Venue Photos

Reports circulating alongside the wedding claims featured photos and videos of the actors allegedly arriving at the Udaipur airport. However, a closer look reveals these are AI-Generated or photoshopped images curated to fit the narrative.

Also, the "preparations" seen in the viral video were reportedly for a different private event at the palace, which the vlogger mistakenly attributed to the celebrity duo.

Rashmika Denies February 2 Wedding Rumours

As the rumours intensified, Rashmika Mandanna officially dismissed the February 2 date. According to reports from Bollywood Hungama, the actress confirmed there is no wedding taking place today.

Viral Video Claims To Show Wedding Preparations for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Udaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniket Kantale (@aniket.kantale)

Speaking on the constant buzz, Mandanna has previously urged fans not to believe everything they see online. "I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. When it is to be spoken about, we shall," she told The Hollywood Reporter India in a recent interview, emphasising her desire for privacy.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to Tie the Knot on February 26?

While the February 2 date has been debunked, the buzz surrounding a destination wedding in Rajasthan remains strong. Fresh industry reports and astrologer recommendations now suggest that the couple may actually be planning their nuptials for February 26, 2026, or potentially as early as February 5.

Sources close to the actors indicate that when the wedding does occur, it will be a strictly private affair with only immediate family and a handful of close industry friends, such as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in attendance. Rashmika Mandanna Blushes After Paparazzi Ask Her ‘Hume Invite Nahi Kar Rahe?’ Amid Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda (Watch Video).

Conclusion

Despite the convincing nature of the viral Udaipur videos, there is no evidence to support that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna married on February 2. The actress’s direct denial and the lack of any official confirmation from their teams prove the viral claims were premature. Fans are advised to wait for an official announcement rather than relying on unverified social media "leaks."

Fact check

Claim : Viral Udaipur Airport photos add fuel to Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding speculation Conclusion : The viral images of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda appear to be AI-generated or digitally manipulated, with no credible evidences confirming their presence Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).