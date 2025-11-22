Jammu, November 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for increasing the number of person-days provided under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) to 150 days for J&K to enhance livelihood security in rural areas affected by natural calamity. In a post on X, LG Sinha said, "I'm grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for increasing the number of person-days provided under MGNREGA to 150 days for J&K to enhance livelihood security in rural areas affected by natural calamity."

"1,962 Panchayats of J&K UT were declared 'flood affected' and it had caused adverse impact on livelihood. Special relief was sought from GoI and today's decision will ensure stable income to vulnerable rural households, relieve the families from economic distress and create durable assets," he added. Earlier, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW) had recommended extending the benefit of additional employment of 50 days over and above 100 days per household under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA in the 'flood/cloud burst/landslide' (natural calamity) affected areas of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for FY 2025-26.

In view of the likelihood of increased demand for employment on public works due to the natural calamity, it has been decided, under Section 3(4) of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act, to provide up to 50 days of additional employment over and above 100 days per household in the affected rural areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir for the Financial Year 2025-26.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, the vision of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA is to enhance the livelihood security of rural households across the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. Mahatma Gandhi NREGA recognises the importance of strengthening the livelihood resource base of the poor by reaching the most vulnerable sections of rural areas, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women-headed households, and other marginalised groups.

The scheme encourages a sense of community and collective responsibility by strengthening Panchayat Raj institutions. Mahatma Gandhi NREGA promotes a bottom-up approach to planning and execution, empowering local communities to take charge of their development. Through the creation of productive assets of prescribed quality and durability, the scheme addresses immediate economic needs while laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

