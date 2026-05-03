Millions Sway as Shakira Concert Lights Up Copacabana

The Colombian superstar delivers one of the biggest shows of her career, as fans flock from Brazil and beyond for her "Women No Longer Cry" world tour.International superstar and Latin icon Shakira performed in front of 2 million fans at a free concert on Copacabana Beach on Saturday, city officials said, marking one of the largest shows of her career.

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"Brazil, I love you! It's magical to think that here we are, millions of souls together, ready to sing, dance, be moved and remind the world what really matters," Shakira told the crowd in Portuguese.

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The 49-year-old Colombian singer said she had always dreamed of singing on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. "And now look at this. Life is magical."

The performance was part of her "Women No Longer Cry" world tour, with crowds reveling in hits including "Hips Don't Lie," "La Tortura" and "La Bicicleta."

'A dream come true'

Many concertgoers traveled for hours, and in some cases crossed international borders, to see Shakira perform on a stage facing the iconic Copacabana Palace, the historic landmark hotel lining the beachfront.

Some fans even slept on the beach on Friday night to secure a spot close to the stage.

By Saturday morning, the beach was filling with crowds as street vendors did brisk business, selling sweetcorn, snacks, bottled water and the ever-popular Brazilian cocktail, caipirinhas.

"I tried to get tickets to see her in Brazil last year, but I didn't succeed," said Wanderson Andrade, who flew in from the central Brazilian city of Goiana especially for the show.

"Today is a dream come true."

2 million people sway to Shakira's rhythm

Rio Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere said on the social platform X that 2 million people attended the performance, declaring that the "She-Wolf made history in Rio."

City officials estimate the event will generate more than $160 million (136.4 million euros) in local economic activity.

In recent years, Madonna and Lady Gaga have staged similarly massive beach concerts in Rio, drawing crowds of comparable size.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).