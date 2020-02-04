MNS Posters Stating 'Bangladeshis Leave the Country, Or Else You Will Be Driven Out in MNS Style' Put Up in Panvel

MNS Posters against Bangladeshis seen in Panvel (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 4: Posters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you'll be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel of Raigad district. Posters also showed the pictures of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and his son & party leader Amit Thackeray.

MNS has planned a massive rally against illegal intruders on February 9. The expected route of the rally is that it would start from Jijamata Udyan at Byculla and end at the Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the Central Railway. Raj Thackeray Says MNS Will Take Out March in Support of CAA on February 9, Extends Support to Centre on Citizenship Act.

Check ANI tweet:

Raj Thackeray last month had said, "There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside." The MNS chief said that his party supports the Centre in weeding out "illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh."