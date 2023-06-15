New Delhi, June 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of a developed India by creating world-class infrastructure in nine years of his government.

Shah also said that from completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in nine years of 'Gati and Pragati'. Modi Government Completes 9 Years in Power: Filled With Humility and Gratitude; Will Keep Working Harder, Says PM Narendra Modi in Heartfelt Message to Citizens.

Amit Shah Speaks on Nine Years of Modi Government:

In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, PM @narendramodi Ji filled India's sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth. Whether it is creating I-Ways, highways, airports, or taking railways to remote corners, world-class infrastructure is the core of the Indian story. pic.twitter.com/2cyU5X61IS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2023

"With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India," he tweeted. In nine years, Prime Minister Modi filled India's sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth. 9 Years of Modi Government: Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to People Who Appreciated His Nine Years as PM, Says 'It Gives Me Strength To Work Even Harder for People'.

"Whether it is creating I-Ways, highways, airports, or taking railways to remote corners, world-class infrastructure is the core of the Indian story," he said.