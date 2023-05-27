New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the people who are appreciating his nine years as the PM and said that it is always humbling to receive such affection and also gives him the strength to work even harder for the people.

PM Modi tweeted, "Since morning, I am seeing many tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our Government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people."

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to People

We have covered much ground in the last 9 years and we want to do even more in the times to come so that we can build a strong and prosperous India in the Amrit Kaal. https://t.co/ds7TGFfvcX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party government is set to complete nine years of its two successive terms on May 30. BJP has decided to start a mass reach-out programme across the country for a month starting May 30, sources said on Tuesday. The BJP is also planning to hold around 50 rallies all across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies.

According to sources, the campaign will also give a thrust to the BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections which is nearly a year away. The reach-out campaign will be inaugurated on May 31 through a mega rally by PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer, sources said.

The other leaders who will take part in the mass campaign include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others. Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and PM Modi took oath at office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

