New Delhi, April 8: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday mourned the death of former Union Minister and former Member of Parliament, Mohsina Kidwai. They said that through her simplicity, grace, and dignified political career, she inspired generations of women across the country.

Rahul Gandhi took to the social media platform ‘X’ and said, “The news of the passing of former Union Minister and former Member of Parliament, Mohsina Kidwai Ji, is deeply saddening. She was a highly senior and loyal leader of the Congress party, whose entire life stood as an exemplar of public service. Through her simplicity, grace, and dignified political success, she inspired generations of women across the country. In this hour of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to her bereaved family and supporters." Suresh Kalmadi Dies: Congress Leader and Ex-Union Minister Passes Away in Maharashtra’s Pune After Brief Illness.

Rahul Gandhi Mourns on Demise of Former Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और पूर्व सांसद मोहसिना किदवई जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। वे कांग्रेस पार्टी की एक अत्यंत वरिष्ठ और वफ़ादार नेता थीं, जिनका पूरा जीवन जनसेवा का उदाहरण रहा है। अपनी सादगी, सौम्यता और गरिमापूर्ण राजनीतिक सफलता से उन्होंने देश की महिलाओं की कई पीढ़ियों… pic.twitter.com/jk1umtTLHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 8, 2026

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Mohsina Kidwai

Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Mohsina Kidwai ji, a stalwart of the Congress party and a Former Union Minister who dedicated over six decades of her life to the service of the nation. A long-serving Member of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and a… pic.twitter.com/toVedDE28l — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 8, 2026

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to ‘X’ and said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Mohsina Kidwai ji, a stalwart of the Congress party and a Former Union Minister who dedicated over six decades of her life to the service of the nation. A long-serving Member of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and a respected member of the Congress Working Committee for several years, she remained a guiding force within the party through its most challenging phases." He further said that her passing was a profound loss to the Congress party.

“Her passing is a profound loss to the Congress party and to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and countless admirers. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he said. Sriprakash Jaiswal Dies: Ex-Union Minister and Congress Veteran Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest in Kanpur.

Born on January 1, 1932, in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, Mohsina Kidwai entered public life at a young age, beginning her career in state politics before rising to the national stage. She was elected to the Lok Sabha multiple times, representing the Meerut constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, she served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh from 2004 to 2016, contributing significantly to legislative debates and policymaking at the national level.

A respected leader within the Indian National Congress, Kidwai served on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body. She also held the post of General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), where she played a key role in strategy, organisation, and mentoring younger leaders. Her memoir, 'My Life in Indian Politics', captures her experiences and reflections on decades of public service. Kidwai was married to Khalil R. Kidwai and is survived by her three daughters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).