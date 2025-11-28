Former Union Minister and Congress leader Shriprakash Jaiswal passed away on Friday, 28 November 2025, in Kanpur after a prolonged illness. He was 81. According to media reports, he suffered cardiac arrest. His condition had worsened this evening, after which he was taken to a local nursing home in Kidwai Nagar. He was later shifted to Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Sriprakash Jaiswal Dies

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Shriprakash Jaiswal passed away today in Kanpur after a prolonged illness (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lAYNXT9t0Y — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025

Visuals From Congress Leader Sriprakash Jaiswal’s Residence

VIDEO | Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal dies at 81. Visuals from his residence in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Jaiswal died in Kanpur on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was first taken to a local nursing home in Kidwai Nagar this evening… pic.twitter.com/H8gvn4zXG8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2025

