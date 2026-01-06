Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away early Tuesday morning, January 6, in Maharashtra's Pune after a prolonged illness. Suresh Kalmadi breathed his last at around 3:30 am. "Suresh Kalmadi was admitted in Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune. His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House, Erandwane, Pune till 2 pm and cremation will take place at Vaikunth smashanbhumi, Navi Peth, Pune at 3.30 pm, Office of Kalmadi said. The former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president is survived by his wife, son, and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and sons-in-law, and grandchildren. ‘Dignified Leader Has Left Us’: Leaders Express Deep Grief Over Passing of Former Union Home Minister and Veteran Congress Leader Shivraj Patil.

Suresh Kalmadi Dies

Pune, Maharashtra | Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi has passed away after a prolonged illness (file pic) https://t.co/JmyKdTRsJ6 pic.twitter.com/hc4N31wzuA — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)