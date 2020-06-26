Patna, June 26: Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted on Friday in as many as eight districts of Bihar, where 92 people were killed on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

"Siwan, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and squalls," the MeT department said.

The weather department further predicted that districts such as East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalgunj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Katihar, Madhepura, Purnia, Saharsa and Araria are also likely to receive rainfall.

The death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning strikes in Bihar has now climbed to 92, the state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said today.nGopalganj in north Bihar reported 13 deaths and several injuries due to lightning strikes during the thunderstorm on Friday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Upendra Pal confirmed today.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of deceased and also urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by the disaster management department.