Jammu, February 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update for the Jammu division, predicting a brief period of atmospheric instability followed by a prolonged dry spell. Under the influence of a weak Western Disturbance, Jammu is expected to experience generally cloudy skies and light rain or thundershowers today, February 10, 2026. While temperatures have remained 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal over the past 24 hours, meteorologists anticipate a gradual shift in conditions as the week progresses, with daytime temperatures set to rise toward the weekend.

Immediate Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms

For Tuesday, February 10, the IMD has forecasted a high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees Celsius. Residents should prepare for:

Precipitation: Generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light rain or thundershowers.

Wind: Isolated thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.

Humidity: Morning levels are expected to hover around 53 per cent, providing a damp start to the day.

Jammu Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Extended Outlook: Jammu's Return to Dry Weather

Following the clearing of the current weather system, the IMD predicts a return to stable, dry conditions from February 11 through February 15. The forecast for the remainder of the week indicates a steady warming trend:

Feb 11 – Feb 12: Mainly clear skies with temperatures ranging between 9 degrees Celsius (min) and 23 degrees Celsius (max).

Feb 13 – Feb 14: Sunny conditions will dominate, with maximum temperatures climbing further to 24 degrees Celsius.

Feb 15: The period concludes with partly cloudy skies and a peak high of 23 degrees Celsius, signalling a mild end to the week.

Impact on Travel and Agriculture

While no major weather warnings have been issued for the subsequent days, the IMD has advised travellers to monitor the status of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, as even light precipitation can sometimes impact high-altitude stretches. Farmers in the region are noting the unseasonably warm temperatures; the continued dry spell following today's rain could potentially lead to the early blooming of local fruit trees, a trend being closely monitored by agricultural experts.

