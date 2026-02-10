Jammu, February 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update for the Jammu division, predicting a brief period of atmospheric instability followed by a prolonged dry spell. Under the influence of a weak Western Disturbance, Jammu is expected to experience generally cloudy skies and light rain or thundershowers today, February 10, 2026. While temperatures have remained 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal over the past 24 hours, meteorologists anticipate a gradual shift in conditions as the week progresses, with daytime temperatures set to rise toward the weekend.
Immediate Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms
For Tuesday, February 10, the IMD has forecasted a high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees Celsius. Residents should prepare for:
-
Precipitation: Generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light rain or thundershowers.
-
Wind: Isolated thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.
-
Humidity: Morning levels are expected to hover around 53 per cent, providing a damp start to the day. Weather Forecast Today, February 10: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.
Jammu Live Weather Forecast and Updates
Extended Outlook: Jammu's Return to Dry Weather
Following the clearing of the current weather system, the IMD predicts a return to stable, dry conditions from February 11 through February 15. The forecast for the remainder of the week indicates a steady warming trend:
Feb 11 – Feb 12: Mainly clear skies with temperatures ranging between 9 degrees Celsius (min) and 23 degrees Celsius (max).
Feb 13 – Feb 14: Sunny conditions will dominate, with maximum temperatures climbing further to 24 degrees Celsius.
Feb 15: The period concludes with partly cloudy skies and a peak high of 23 degrees Celsius, signalling a mild end to the week. Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Creates History, Qualify for First-Ever Ranji Trophy Semi-Final.
Impact on Travel and Agriculture
While no major weather warnings have been issued for the subsequent days, the IMD has advised travellers to monitor the status of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, as even light precipitation can sometimes impact high-altitude stretches. Farmers in the region are noting the unseasonably warm temperatures; the continued dry spell following today's rain could potentially lead to the early blooming of local fruit trees, a trend being closely monitored by agricultural experts.
