Lucknow, February 3: Residents of Kanpur should prepare for a damp Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain and potential thunderstorm activity for February 3. Current conditions indicate a temperature of 18°C with high humidity levels at 81%. The atmospheric shift is primarily driven by an active Western Disturbance moving across Northern India, bringing scattered precipitation to the region.

As of Tuesday morning, the city is experiencing a chance of rain, with conditions expected to remain unstable throughout the daytime hours. The IMD has noted that while the early morning started with mist and cool temperatures, the likelihood of a spell of light rain or drizzle accompanied by lightning remains high through the afternoon. Weather Forecast Today, February 3: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Kanpur Weather Update:

Date Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition Tue, Feb 3 23°C 10°C Dense Fog in the morning; partly cloudy later. Wed, Feb 4 24°C 11°C Fog or Mist in the morning; clearing by afternoon. Thu, Feb 5 24°C 9°C Shallow fog in the early morning; sunny day. Fri, Feb 6 20°C 9°C Noticeable dip in temperature; mist in the morning. Sat, Feb 7 20°C 9°C Cool day with clear skies; mist likely at dawn. Sun, Feb 8 20°C 9°C Sunny and stable winter weather. Mon, Feb 9 21°C 10°C Clear skies with a slight rise in day temperature.

IMD Alerts and Regional Context

The India Meteorological Department has placed parts of Uttar Pradesh, including the Kanpur division, under a watch for isolated thunderstorms and lightning. According to IMD bulletins, gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are possible in areas where thunderstorms develop. What Is Paraselene? 4 Moons Seen Over Russia’s St Petersburg in Rare Sky Phenomenon (Watch Video).

This weather pattern is part of a larger system affecting the plains of Northwest India, which has already triggered hailstorms and heavy fog in neighboring districts over the last 24 hours. While the rain is expected to taper off by Tuesday night, with the probability of precipitation dropping to 10%, the IMD warns that dense fog may return in the early hours of Wednesday, potentially impacting visibility for commuters.

