New Delhi, July 16: Monsoon activity is set to gain momentum over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of North India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD said that rainfall activity is set to increase in the coming days over the Western Himalayan Region and several regions in North India with extremely heavy rainfall till July 20. The southwest monsoon covered the entire country this week with advancement into the remaining parts of the country including Delhi, the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

"Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to July 20, over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to July 20, 2021", the IMD said in its release. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Giving details about the progress of monsoon in parts of India, the IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region in Maharashtra, parts of Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 18 and 19, over Coastal Karnataka on July 16 & 17. Moreover, widespread rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Peninsular India except over Gujarat during the next 6-7 days.

The IMD said that moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and south Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. The IMD issued an alert that the weather conditions may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).