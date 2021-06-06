New Delhi, June 6: The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of the central Bay of Bengal and northeast Bay of Bengal and thence entire northeastern states of India (Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh), most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim today, June 6, 2021. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: From Goa, Maharashtra to Karnataka, Here's When Monsoon Is Expected In These States.

According to a weather bulletin by IMD, due to the strengthening of southwesterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Northeastern states and adjoining East India during the next 4-5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 6-8th; over Assam and Meghalaya & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on June 8-9; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on June 6-7; over Odisha on June 8 and 9; over Gangetic West Bengal on June 10. The IMD further added that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Assam & Meghalaya & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on today, June 6 and over Odisha on June 10.

Under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from north Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation over Konkan & Goa in lower tropospheric levels; scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over parts of south peninsular India and West coast with isolated heavy rainfall today, the June 6, 2021 and reduction in intensity thereafter.

