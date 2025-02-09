Bhiwandi, February 9: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man raped his 17-year-old friend in Bhiwandi, taking advantage of their friendship. The accused, identified as Salman (name changed), lured the victim, a minor, to a secluded location last month, where he sexually assaulted her and filmed the act. He later shared the video with two others, including another minor girl of the same age as the victim, on WhatsApp, who then blackmailed the woman, threatening to make the footage viral on social media. Following a complaint by the victim's family, all three accused have been arrested.

As per a Times of India report, a case has been registered against the three accused under sections of the POCOS and the Information Technology Act. The victim, a minor girl from Bhiwandi, revealed in her complaint that Salman sexually assaulted her while recording the act on his phone. After the assault, Salman shared the video with his two friends, including a 25-year-old man and another 17-year-old girl, who used the footage to blackmail her. Maharashtra Shocker: Pet Labrador and 8 Stray Dogs Found Dead After Allegedly Consuming Poisoned Biscuits in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Probe Launched.

The victim reported that the two accomplices threatened to circulate the video on various social media platforms, intending to ruin her reputation. Salman also allegedly posted the video in a social media group, further escalating the harassment. Distressed by the threats and the violation of her privacy, the victim confided in her parents, who supported her in filing the complaint with the Bhiwandi City Police on February 8. Maharashtra Shocker: 34-Year-Old Policeman Ends Life by Hanging Himself From Tree in Beed District.

Following the complaint, Senior Police Inspector Krishnadev Kharade confirmed the swift action taken by authorities. All three accused have been arrested, with the female accused sent to a remand home. The police are currently investigating the case further, ensuring the video is removed from any online platforms and providing support to the victim during this traumatic time.