New Delhi, June 2: Mother Dairy said on Tuesday that there are no plans currently to further increase the retail price of milk as the supply situation is "comfortable". Mother Dairy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), sells around 55 lakh litre of milk every day across various states in the country. On May 14, the company increased retail milk prices by Rs 2 per litre to partly offset rising input costs. Mother Dairy Chairman Meenesh Shah said at a press conference here that milk prices were increased last month after a gap of one year due to a rise in input costs.

"I do not foresee any further increase. But then if there is any increase in input cost and we are in a situation where we are unable to meet our ends, we will see." "But, as of now, we have no intention to increase the consumer price," Shah added, who is also the Chairman of NDDB. He asserted that the milk supply situation and procurement of milk from farmers in the country are comfortable now. Shah said the country's milk production is expected to rise 4-6 per cent during the current financial year from around 250 million tonnes in the previous year. Amul Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Amul Pouch Milk Increased by INR 2 Per Litre Across India From May 14.

The NDDB Chairman noted that the annual growth in milk production is in line with rising consumption and there would not be any issue in meeting this growing demand for dairy products over the next 10-15 years. Shah said the Union government has taken various measures to boost milk production through improvement of animal health and their productivity. More dairy cooperative societies are being formed across the country.

Last month, Mother Dairy had said the "revision in prices has been necessitated in view of the sustained increase in farmer procurement prices, of around six per cent over the past one year, despite continued efforts to limit the impact on consumers". Mother Dairy had said the price revision represents only a partial pass through of increased costs. It passes on nearly 75-80 per cent of its realisation from milk sales to farmers. Mother Dairy, set up in 1974, achieved a 17 per cent growth in turnover to Rs 20,300 crore during FY26 on the back of increased demand for its milk products and cooking oils. Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Mother Dairy Pouch Milk Increased by INR 2 Per Litre Across India, Effective From May 14.

The company sells milk and milk products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. It markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand. Fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps, and concentrates are sold under the 'Safal' brand. Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. In edible oil, the company operates through 16 associated plants.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).