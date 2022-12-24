Mumbai, December 24: The Ambanis are beaming with happiness as they welcome Isha Ambani's twins, Krishna and Aadiya for the first time. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has left no stone unturned to welcome their grandkids in a grand manner. The Reliance chairman is reportedly donating 300 kgs of gold to mark the special day. To welcome their grandchildren, the Ambanis have decorated both their residences Karuna Sindhu and Antilla.

The twins turned a month old now. For the unversed, on November 19, 2022, Isha became a mother for the first time by giving birth to her twins, a son, Krishna, and a daughter named Aadiya. Proud parents Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have flown down to Mumbai and the grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani saw their grandchildren for the first time in person. Isha Ambani, Hubby Anand Piramal Return to Mumbai with Newborn Twins, Receive Grand Welcome at Ambani Residence (Watch Video).

Reportedly, the family will also host some ceremonies and donations at their residence on Sunday, December 25, in the presence of priests from temples across India to seek blessings from the almighty. The Ambani family will donate around 300 kg of gold. Caterers have been flown from different parts of the world and there will be special prasad from temples across India such as Tirupati Balaji Temple- Tirumala, Shrinathji- Nathdwara, and Shree Dwarkadhish Temple, among others. Mukesh Ambani-Led Jio Acquires 100% Stake in Reliance Infratel for About Rs 3,720 Crore.

Isha Ambani, along with her husband Anand Piramal, and their kids, landed in Mumbai on a Qatar flight sent by one of Ambani's close friends, the Emir of Qatar himself. One of the best pediatricians in Mumbai, Dr. Gibson accompanied them to ensure the safety of the twins on their first flight. Moreover, 8 specially trained American nannies accompanying the twins will take care of the babies and will continue to stay in India.

