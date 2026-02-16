Mumbai, February 16: Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan arrived in Mumbai this week as part of a high-profile visit to India, where she was hosted by the Ambani family. On Saturday, February 14, the Queen visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), receiving a traditional Indian welcome that included a specially curated classical dance performance titled Nritya Sakta. Nita Ambani, herself a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, introduced the performance as a tribute to the deep cultural ties and shared artistic heritage between the two nations.

The visit to Mumbai followed Queen Rania’s keynote address at the ET Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi. In her speech, she emphasised "humility in leadership" as a necessary tool for navigating modern global crises. Upon reaching Mumbai, her itinerary shifted toward cultural exchange and gender advocacy, including visits to Antilia to meet the broader Ambani family and a tour of local institutions dedicated to preserving traditional Indian craftsmanship. Jacob & Co Crafts Opulent ‘Vantara’ Watch Inspired by Anant Ambani’s Conservation Vision (Video).

Queen Rania With the Ambanis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania)

Who is Queen Rania Al Abdullah?

Queen Rania is the queen consort of Jordan, married to King Abdullah II. Born in Kuwait to a Palestinian family, she holds a degree in Business Administration from the American University in Cairo and worked at Citibank and Apple before joining the royal family. Since her husband’s ascension to the throne in 1999, she has become one of the most influential women in the world, frequently appearing on Forbes and Time lists for her advocacy work.

Her public service is defined by a focus on education reform, child protection, and cross-cultural dialogue. She is the founder of the Jordan River Foundation and serves as an eminent advocate for UNICEF. Her visit to India underscores her commitment to building international partnerships centered on social development and the empowerment of underprivileged communities. Nita Ambani Wins Hearts As She Celebrates Staff Member’s Birthday in Viral Video; Netizens Praise Her for Being ‘Kind and Down to Earth’ (Watch).

Focus on Women’s Leadership and Craft

At the NMACC, Queen Rania was the guest of honor at a roundtable discussion titled "Celebration of Women Leadership in India," hosted by Isha Ambani. The event brought together influential figures from Indian business, media, and social impact sectors, including Karisma Kapoor and Masaba Gupta, to discuss strategies for empowering women in the Global South. The Queen highlighted how education and economic autonomy are central to her humanitarian mission in Jordan and abroad.

During her tour, the Queen also visited the Chanakya School of Craft and the Swadesh retail initiative. She spent time observing women artisans engaged in intricate hand embroidery and weaving, noting the importance of providing women with the skills needed to gain financial independence while keeping ancient artistic traditions alive in a modern market.

Diplomacy and Global Influence

While the visit featured several high-fashion moments and cultural displays, its core remained diplomatic. Queen Rania’s presence in India highlights the strengthening relationship between India and Jordan, particularly in the areas of trade and cultural sustainability. By engaging with both the political leadership in Delhi and the industrial leadership in Mumbai, she has signaled a desire for deeper collaboration between the two regions.

The Queen expressed her gratitude on social media, thanking Mukesh and Nita Ambani for their "warmth and gracious hospitality." The visit concluded with a series of viral photos showing the Queen alongside Nita, Isha, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant, symbolising a meeting of global influence and traditional Indian values.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Queen Rania). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).