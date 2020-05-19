Mumbai: BMC Sets Up Quarantine Centres in 11 SRA Buildings With 2080 Rooms Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 19: Considering the daily rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has handed over 11 building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for setting up quarantine centres, an official said on Tuesday. At least 11 SRA buildings, with 2080 rooms, will be used as quarantine facilities, the SRA official said.

These building are located in both western and eastern wards of the BMC, he added. The SRA was working on a war-footing for the last 20 days in coordination with various developers to hand over these buildings to the civic body, chief executive officer of SRA Deepak Kapoor said. Wankhede & Brabourne Stadiums in Mumbai Not to be Used as Quarantine Centres, State Govt Says 'Open Grounds For Patients During Monsoons Will Increase Chances of Infection'.

"The SRA has so far handed over 11 new buildings in various suburban areas to the BMC," the official said, adding that more such structures will also be made available as and when the need arises during the pandemic. Apart from this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), on Monday handed over a 1,000- bed COVID-19 hospital to the civic body. Ayesha Takia And Husband Farhan Azmi Help BMC By Converting their South Bombay Hotel into a Quarantine Facility.

The BMC is also in the process of setting up COVID-19 care facilities at NSCI in Worli, Goregaon-based NESCO exhibition centre, Mahalaxmi Race Course and some other locations.