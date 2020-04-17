Ayesha Takia And Husband Farhan Azmi Help BMC By Converting their South Bombay Hotel into a Quarantine Facility

Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the government is thinking of different ways they can curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, it's also seeking our help to support them monetarily. Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others have announced their donations to different relief funds and charity organisations that are helping in the fight against the outbreak. While SRK had additionally donated four storeys of his workspace in Mumbai to BMC as a quarantine facility, Ayesha Takia and husband Farhan Azmi have now decided to follow the suit.

As per a report in SpotboyE, the couple has decided to give their Gulf hotel in South Bombay to BMC as a quarantine facility. When the portal reached out to Farhan Azmi to get an update on the same, he confirmed the news by saying, "Yes, we have given our Gulf Hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have handed over our hotel to BMC and the Mumbai Police as the quarantine centre. Ours is a small hotel. And we hope that in future, the Government should support small businesses too.”

It's commendable to see these celebs going out of their way to lend a helping hand amid the crisis. Besides donating to government relief funds, they are also ensuring the well being of the daily wage earners working in the entertainment industry. Salman is providing ration to different families while also depositing money in their bank accounts and other celebs are generously donating to CINTAA to help them raise enough funds.