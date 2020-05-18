Wankhede & Brabourne Stadiums in Mumbai Not to be Used as Quarantine Centres, State Govt Says 'Open Grounds For Patients During Monsoons Will Increase Chances of Infection'

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 18: BMC recently dropped its plan to acquire two of the largest stadiums in the city Wankhede and Brabourne in Churchgate as quarantine centres. According to a Times of India report, protests by local residents and political intervention is likely to have made BMC change its decision. BMC has now decided to use certain areas of Willingdon Club at Haji Ali as quarantine centre.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut supported the decision of acquiring the stadiums as quarantine centres. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey replied on his tweet saying that rains would be a big concern that needs to be kept in mind before planning a quarantine facility. Mumbai's NSCI Dome Turned Into Huge Quarantine Centre as City Worst-Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak in India.

The state government mentioned that the monsoon season is lingering and having open grounds for patients is impossible. Due to the heavy showers, it is only going to get muddy, and the subsequent flooding would only increase the chances of infection. So no grounds of the stadiums or playgrounds can be used for this purpose.

Here's what Uddhav Thackeray replied to Sanjay Raut's tweet

All resources need to be utilized in Mumbai to fight against #Covid_19india.good call on taking up wankhede stadium to develop a quarantine facility..suggestion to @OfficeofUT - why not take over Brabourne stadium as well?It has much needed facilities @PawarSpeaks @AUThackeray — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 17, 2020

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 33,053 cases and the death toll of 1198 were recorded so far from the state. The coronavirus tally in Mumbai neared the 20,000-mark on Sunday. The fatality count also increased by 38, taking the death toll in Mumbai to 734 as of Sunday. The total number of cases in Asia's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai increased to 1242, including 56 deaths, according to BMC. The fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown started from today and it will remain in effect till May 31, 2020.