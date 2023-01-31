Mumbai, January 31: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane district, a couple assaulted a woman after her dog charged towards their 10-year-old son. Police officials said that the boy suffered injuries after he fell all of a sudden due to the dog's charge. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the husband identified as Hanif Khan for assaulting the woman.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, an officer from Bhandup police station said, "On Sunday afternoon, Najma Hanif Khan and Hanif – residents of Pratap Nagar, Bhandup (West) – allegedly entered the house of Simran Yadav and assaulted her." The officer said that the accused also has a few cases filed against him in the past. Maharashtra: Four of Family Attack Man With Rod for Throwing Stone at Their Charging Pet Dog in Nagpur; Booked.

'They Came To Attack the Dog'

Sneha Yada, sister of victim Simran said that the couple claimed that their Simmba attacked their 10-year-old son, who fell and suffered injuries. She further said that the couple came to attack their dog, however, her sister locked the pet inside. Later, the victim came out to face the couple, who were furious over the dog charging at their son.

The complainant also said that Najma allegedly assaulted her sister Simran with a wooden plank, which caused injuries to her nose and legs. This led to Simran bleeding. Sneha also said that Najma's husband Hanif had allegedly carried a hammer with him. While Simran was immediately rushed to the hospital, Simran said that she and her father were not present at the time of the incident. Maharashtra Horror: Five-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Nagpur District.

Following this, Sneha approached the police and filed a complaint against the couple. The police registered a case under varipus sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The complainant has been asked to take a nasal X-Ray to find out how deep the injury is or if there is a fracture. The girl tried saving the dog which led to the assault," the police officer added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).