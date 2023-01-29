Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) Four members of a family were booked for allegedly assaulting a man for throwing a stone at their pet dog after it charged towards him, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhivapur police station limits on Friday night, he said.

"A man threw a stone after a pet dog charged towards him. Four members of the family, including two women, that owned the dog picked up a fight and attacked the man with a rod. His son was also attacked when he came to the rescue of the man," he said.

The man and his son are grievously injured and the four members of the family have been charged for causing hurt with a weapon as well as criminal intimidation, he said.

