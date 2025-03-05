Mumbai, March 5: In a shocking incident, a CCTV video from a Mumbai high-rise has surfaced, showing a woman and her seven-year-old son physically assaulting a three-year-old child inside a lift. The child’s caretaker, who was present, struggled to shield him. The toddler’s father has filed a police complaint. As immediate arrest was ruled out, authorities issued a notice to the accused and warned about her behavior. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Female Colleague in Andheri, Threatens To Leak Obscene Pictures of Her on Social Media; Arrested.

According to an India Today report, a CCTV video from Kanakia Paris, a high-rise near Bandra Kurla Complex, captured a woman and her seven-year-old son physically assaulting a three-year-old child inside a lift. The boy was seen repeatedly hitting the toddler, while his mother, identified as Priyanka Gandhi, held his hand and encouraged him to continue. The child’s caretaker, who was carrying his younger sibling, desperately tried to intervene but failed to stop the attack. Mumbai Shocker: 2 Men Attack Auto Rickshaw Driver With Knife After He Refuses To Reduce INR 10 Bouncer Ride Fee in Powai, 1 Arrested.

Following the attack, the victim’s father, Shrinivasan Ramchandran, lodged a complaint against the accused. Mumbai police have registered a case under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act), which deals with voluntarily causing hurt. However, as the offense is non-cognisable, police did not make an arrest but issued a notice to the accused, warning her to behave appropriately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).