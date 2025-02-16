Mumbai, February 16: A four-year-old girl tragically lost her life in Kurla, allegedly killed by her father during a heated argument with his wife. He allegedly threw his daughter to the ground during the altercation. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Afiya Siddiqui was allegedly killed by her father, Parvez Siddiqui, during a domestic dispute. According to reports, the tragic event occurred during a heated argument between Parvez and his wife. The altercation escalated, leading Parvez to allegedly assault his wife before turning his anger toward their young daughter. Mumbai Shocker: Neighbour Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Finding Her Alone At Her Home on New Year’s Eve, Arrested.

In a horrifying act, Parvez allegedly threw Afiya to the ground, causing fatal injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The shocking incident has raised concerns about domestic violence, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the matter. Mumbai: 4 Arrested for Kidnapping Youth Over Mobile Dispute, Demanding INR 33,000 Ransom in Malad’s Malvani.

Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police in Mumbai have arrested Parvez Siddiqui and booked him under Sections 103(1) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, according to reports by IANS. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigations are currently underway.

