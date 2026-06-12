Mumbai Latest News Today on June 12th, 2026: MediCity Project, Dharavi Plan & Monsoon Session

Mumbai, June 12: Mumbai is buzzing with significant developments today, as the state government pushes forward with ambitious infrastructure projects like the Navi Mumbai MediCity and the Dharavi redevelopment plan. The city also marks the commencement of the Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session, setting the stage for key policy discussions. Alongside these major updates, residents are navigating daily civic challenges and monitoring important safety and transport news across the metropolis.

Top Stories

Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Commences in Mumbai

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature began in Mumbai on Thursday, June 11th. This session is expected to address key policy matters and legislative agendas for the state, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterating Maharashtra's goal of achieving a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

Navi Mumbai MediCity Project Advances with $1.2 Billion Deal

The ambitious $1.2 billion Navi Mumbai MediCity project is moving forward, supported by the Maharashtra government in partnership with a Cleveland Clinic-led consortium. This major infrastructure development, part of the Rs 22,611 crores worth of projects cleared for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on June 11th, aims to establish a world-class medical hub.

CM Fadnavis Unveils Singapore-Style Vision for Dharavi Redevelopment

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a Singapore-style vision for the redevelopment of Dharavi on Friday, June 12th. This ambitious urban renewal project aims to transform one of Mumbai's most iconic areas, signaling a significant step in the city's ongoing development efforts.

Civic & Infrastructure

Monsoon Advance Stalls, Mumbai to Wait Another Week for Rains

Mumbai is bracing for a delayed monsoon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating on Thursday, June 11th, that the monsoon's advance has stalled and the city is likely to wait another week for the onset of heavy rains. This delay impacts agricultural planning and urban water management.

Railways Pump Oxygen into Nullah to Clear Lethal Gases

In a pioneering effort reported on Friday, June 12th, the railways in Mumbai have begun pumping oxygen into a nullah (drain) to neutralize lethal gases. This initiative aims to facilitate manual cleaning efforts and improve safety for sanitation workers in the city.

Mithi River Cleaning Project Faces Scrutiny Over Delays

The cleaning project for the Mithi River is reportedly facing scrutiny due to delays and alleged irregularities. Concerns were raised on Thursday, June 11th, regarding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) sluggishness in addressing the issue, particularly in areas like Marol and Saki Naka.

Crime & Safety

Eight Rescued After Fire in Juhu High-Rise Building

Eight individuals, including four senior citizens, were safely rescued after a fire erupted from an air-conditioning unit on the sixth floor of an 11-storey residential building in Juhu on Thursday, June 11th. Firefighting operations were promptly initiated, and authorities confirmed no casualties.

BEST Bus Accidents Raise Public Safety Concerns

Multiple incidents involving BEST buses, including one where a bus reportedly rammed into two individuals and another where an electric bus hit pedestrians, have raised significant public safety concerns across Mumbai. Police are investigating the causes of these accidents, which occurred on Thursday, June 11th.

Man with Extensive Criminal Record Arrested for Domestic Assault

A Mumbai man, identified as Arbaaz Sayed, with an extensive criminal record of 19 cases, was arrested on Thursday, June 11th, for allegedly assaulting his wife. Reports indicate he confined her at home and subjected her to several hours of assault, including forcing her into a 'murga' position.

DRI Seizes Rs 4.2 Crore Gold Hidden in Wax at Mumbai Airport

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers intercepted two passengers at Mumbai airport on Thursday, June 11th, seizing 2.6 kg of gold valued at Rs 4.2 crore. The gold was reportedly hidden in wax form, leading to an arrest and the initiation of a wider probe into a Dubai-linked smuggling syndicate.

Four-Year-Old Leads Family to Cab After Witnessing Mother's Killing

In a tragic incident reported on Friday, June 12th, a four-year-old child in Mumbai provided crucial information by leading their family to a cab after witnessing their mother's alleged killing. The child's actions are aiding the ongoing police investigation.

Deported Illegal Bangladeshi Couple Re-arrested in Mumbai

An illegal Bangladeshi couple, who were deported last year, were re-arrested in Mumbai on Thursday, June 11th. The couple reportedly informed police that they re-entered India by crossing under wire fences, highlighting persistent border security challenges.

Transport

Harbour Line Services Disrupted After Cloth Entangles in Overhead Wire

Harbour Line train services were disrupted near Chembur on Friday, June 12th, after a cloth became entangled in an overhead electric wire. This technical fault caused significant delays during peak hours, impacting daily commuters.

MNS Targets 'Outsider' Taxi Drivers in Thane Amidst Marathi Fluency Push

Following an alleged assault on an elderly Marathi man by an Ola driver in Thane, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) reportedly began targeting app-based taxi drivers on Thursday, June 11th. MNS members were checking for Marathi fluency and allegedly assaulting those who could not speak the local language, while MLA Pratap Sarnaik urged commercial drivers across Maharashtra to learn and use Marathi.

Local & Community

BMC Withdraws Bakrid Goat Slaughter Permission in Two Societies

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) withdrew permission for Bakrid goat slaughter in two Mumbai housing societies on Thursday, June 11th. This decision followed protests from residents and intervention by BJP leaders, leaving some residents scrambling for alternative arrangements ahead of the festival.

FIR Registered Against Comedian Pranit More Over Obscene Comments

The Maharashtra Cyber Department registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Thursday, June 11th, against stand-up comedian Pranit More and two other individuals. The complaint pertains to alleged obscene comments made during a stand-up show, leading to legal action.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms expected in Mumbai today, high near 33°C

Mumbai is experiencing light drizzle this morning with a temperature of 32°C. The forecast for today, June 12th, indicates thunderstorms with temperatures ranging from 29°C to 33°C. Residents should prepare for wet weather and take necessary precautions.

Weather: Light drizzle — 32°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 29°C – 33°C.

Mumbai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Mumbai moves forward with substantial urban development and legislative proceedings, the focus remains on enhancing infrastructure and addressing public concerns. The coming days will likely bring further details on these projects and continued discussions in the Monsoon Session, shaping the city's future trajectory. Residents are encouraged to stay informed on civic and safety advisories.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).