Mumbai, September 9: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the suburban local railway network is unlikely to resume before November. Railway officials expect the train services might resume in their full capacity by Diwali in mid-November. Mumbai’s lifeline has been suspended for the public since March 22.

Speaking on the issue, a railway official stated, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "There has been no discussion regarding the resumption of suburban train services for the public. A trial-based system of a quick response (QR) code is being tested in a bid to control crowds on the railway stations. Train services in full strength are not likely to resume before Diwali." NEET, JEE 2020 Latest Update: Students And Their Guardians Allowed to Travel by Special Local Trains in Mumbai, Admit Card Mandatory For Tickets.

Apart from this, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) had prepared a report on the COVID-19 situation and submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities. They have claimed that the train services in Mumbai can be resumed from November 1. Currently, about 700 train services are being operated daily on the Central and Western Railway routes, but for only employees working in essential services. It was started on June 15.

Meanwhile, reports arrived that around 300 angry commuters staged a protest outside Virar railway station on Monday. They were demanding permission to travel in the local trains. A similar incident took place in Nalasopara on June 22. Following this, the protestors had broken barricades and stood on tracks to disrupt train services.

