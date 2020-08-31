Mumbai, August 31: The Indian Railways on Monday allowed students appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examinations to use special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. Guardians of students can also travel on local trains on the days of the NEET 2020 and JEE 2020 exams along with the aspirants. NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ntaneet.nic.in Amid Students’ Plea to Postpone NTA Entrance Exam, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a statement said, “with reference to the permission from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Government of India, candidates who are appearing for NEET and JEE, being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban Network of Central and Western Railways.”

Statement by Piyush Goyal:

Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/P4b5mvI28P — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Students are required to show their admit cards at the stations to get tickets for boarding local trains. However, the Railways asked the general public not to travel by these special local trains. The Railways also appealed to the people that they should not believe any rumours about the resumption of normal operations of local trains in the maximum city. NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

Tweet by Western Railway:

Important Notice !! Students appearing for JEE/ NEET exams 2020 are permitted to travel by Special suburban services in Mumbai with companions with valid tickets. Rail travel tickets will be issued on showing Admit card.#JEEMain #NEET2020 #NEETJEE pic.twitter.com/6Ykov5zcz8 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 31, 2020

Notably, the JEE 2020 exams are starting from Tuesday, i.e. September 1 and the last exam will take place on September 6. Meanwhile, the NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 13. Both the entrance exams will be organised by the National Testing Agency.

