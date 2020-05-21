Mumbai Metro to Follow Social Distancing After Resumption of Services Post Lockdown, Releases Images With New Seating Arrangements, View Pics

Mumbai Metro to Follow Social Distancing (Photo Credits: Twitter, @MumMetro)

Mumbai, May 21: The Mumbai metro changed the sitting arrangement of trains so that social distancing norms could be followed by the passengers during their commute after the coronavirus lockdown ends. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd on Thursday also released images of a train on its official twitter handle with new sitting arrangement. These metro trains will run with 50 percent sitting capacity.

The Mumbai metro tweeted, “A glimpse of our train with new alternate seating arrangements to ensure safe distance while travelling. We are safe & ready to welcome you post lockdown. Your Metro, Safe Metro.” In the metro trains which will run after the lockdown, one seat will remain vacant between two passengers. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

Take a Look at the Tweet by Mumbai Metro:

A glimpse of our train with new alternate seating arrangements to ensure safe distance while travelling. We are safe & ready to welcome you post lockdown. Your Metro, Safe Metro. #MumbaiMetroOne #HaveANiceDay #lockdownindia #safe #commute #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/gZ1guri6Mf — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) May 21, 2020

Public transport, including local trains and metro were suspended by the Maharashtra government on March 22 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It have been almost two months since the government ordered the suspension of these services. In the Lockdown 4, the state government allowed some industrial activities in green zones. However, still there are no signs from the government when these services will resume as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. Till now, 39,297 people have contracted coronavirus in this state. The COVID-19 death toll also jumped to 1,390 in Maharashtra, while more than 10,000 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease. In Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai alone, more than 23,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 until now. Meanwhile, 841 succumbed to coronavirus in the financial capital of India.